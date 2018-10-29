A Year After SNL’s ‘Papyrus’ Sketch, Avatar Picks a New Font

Ryan Gosling in SNL’s “Papyrus” sketch. Photo: SNL

It’s been a little over a year since SNL writer Julio Torres gave us the truly riveting “Papyrus” sketch starring Ryan Gosling, and now, it’s officially made a lasting impact on Avatar itself. While we can count on James Cameron to release a whopping four Avatar sequels over the next seven years, one thing won’t be returning with the franchise, and that’s — you guessed it — the Papyrus font. Here’s the new logo that was revealed this week:

The updated Avatar logo. Photo: officialavatar via Twitter

And here’s last year’s “Papyrus” SNL sketch:

Every day I wake up and remember that Avatar, a huge international blockbuster, used Papyrus font for their logo and no one stopped them. — julio torres ~* (@juliothesquare) May 23, 2017

As the old saying goes, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” We can think of no better example than Torres.