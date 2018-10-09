Eighth Grade to Screen at Middle Schools Way Cooler Than Yours

Photo: A24

A24 is going back to school. After it hosted all-ages screenings for Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade, the indie studio is taking the movie on the road: School teachers and administrators can submit a lesson plan and request a free screening of the movie about growing up, awkward birthday parties, and chicken nuggets. “We’re inviting educators to bring Eighth Grade to their classrooms, gymnasiums, and auditoriums so students across the country can experience the film that Rotten Tomatoes calls ‘exactly what teens need to see right now,’” the studio said in the announcement. One hundred schools will be selected to host the free screenings.

Go ahead and spread the gospel of “gucci!”