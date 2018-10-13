Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

It’s easier to imagine actor Danny Trejo tearing across hell on a machine gun/motorcyle hybrid than mending together the generations of a Latinx family estranged by prison time. That’s undoubtedly why ABC (correctly) assumes you’d tune into a Danny Trejo sitcom, to see if he can pull off family comedy as he easily as he would, say, a drug baron’s severed arm. According to Deadline, the network has put Trejo’s upcoming multi-cam Food & Familia into development.

Don’t assume, however, that Danny Trejo’s sitcom dad will be, by necessity, un-badass-ified. The show, based loosely on the actor’s own life, features the Sons of Anarchy actor as an ex-con tasked with taking over his late mother’s restaurant… while repairing his damaged relationship with his daughter, who is resentful of the time he spent behind bars. And so, as one ass-kicking actor passes on into network fame, somewhere else, a new one is born. And thus the cycle of action stars continues its dance.