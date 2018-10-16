Adam Sandler Performs in the Subway and on the Stage in the 100% Fresh Trailer

Adam Sandler heads to Netflix next week with his first comedy special in over 20 years, and today the streaming network released the first full trailer. Titled 100% Fresh, the special was filmed in a dozen venues, including Sandler’s performance in a New York City subway station that made headlines earlier this year. Here’s the rest of the venues where Sandler performed for the special:

Riverside Theater (Milwaukee, WI) New Jersey Performing Arts Theater (Newark, NJ) Taft Theatre (Cincinnati, OH) Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC) Schottenstein Center (Columbus, OH) Altria Theater (Richmond, VA) Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth (Los Angeles, CA) Comic Strip Live (New York, NY) Westside Comedy Theatre (Los Angeles, CA) El Rey Theatre (Los Angeles, CA) Largo (Los Angeles, CA)

Steven Brill (Sandy Wexler, Little Nicky) directed the special, while Paul Thomas Anderson filmed a portion of Sandler’s stand-up during a performance in Los Angeles. 100% Fresh makes its Netflix debut next Tuesday, October 23.