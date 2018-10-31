This Game-Show Host Is Not Retiring. Who Is Alex Trebek?

Sajack and Trebek. Photo: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

We don’t know who the president will be in four years, but we know that we’ll still have Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and Alex Trebek to get us through no matter what happens. It was announced today that the venerable game-show hosts have each signed contract extensions through 2022. The release from Sony Pictures Television notes that by the end of the current season, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will have produced a combined 15,000 episodes of television. That puts each of the personalities well past Malcolm Gladwell’s threshold of hours required to achieve mastery of something. Jeopardy! is now 35 years young, with Wheel currently celebrating its 36th season, so you have until the end of these new contract extensions to think of “Lordy, lordy look who’s 40!” party ideas.