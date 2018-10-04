Amber Heard’s Team Pushes Back on Johnny Depp Interview Disputing Alleged Abuse

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Photo: Getty Images

In November’s British GQ, Johnny Depp discusses his breakup from Amber Heard and abuse allegations she brought against him during their split. Depp tells his side of the story unchecked: “To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” he laments to the magazine, and suggests that Heard lied about the abuse. Heard’s representatives have pushed back against Depp’s claims and called the interview psychological abuse with a statement. “It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article. If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue,” the statement reads. “Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.”

In the British GQ interview, the magazine notes that it did not investigate any of Depp’s allegations. “This is not a piece of investigative reporting. It is merely a snapshot, a chance to sit down and talk to a person of immense interest and talent, who has, it must be noted, brought joy to millions of film lovers all over the world,” part of the article reads. “This isn’t a piece claiming to know with any authority about what happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in May 2016 or at any other time between the pair in private. All I wanted to do was come to Depp and ask him to give his side of the story, which up until now has not been properly heard.”

Heard’s team holds that this is continued abuse. “Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past,” the statement reads. “One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.”