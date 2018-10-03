Amber Ruffin Makes the News Better With Hot Dog Buns

Late Night with Seth Meyers turned the news round up over to Amber Ruffin on Tuesday night for an “Amber Says What” segment that covered a surprising amount of ground on what she said “what?!” to. Oh, except Kanye, or “Ye”, who does not in fact get a what, but instead gets just a “boo.” She also defended the fact that she plays Mario Party which seems entirely unnecessary since this is completely normal adult behavior. And finally, she taught us all how to finally make this tragic world of news that we live in funny: by imagining all the worst people getting hit in the face by hot dog buns.

