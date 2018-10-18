Amy Poehler Is Producing a New Riki Lindhome Show

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Amy Poehler is adding another show to her list of production ventures with a new comedy that just received a commitment from Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Riki Lindhome, best known for her role on Comedy Central’s Another Period, will star and co-write the series Tails, along with former Community writer Monica Padrick. Lindhome is set to play the show’s lead, Erika, who in her late 30s, “refuses to settle in any area of her life.” Which we hope means she wears only the very best yoga pants to work. Poehler will executive produce the show, adding another title to her growing slate of shows that include NBC’s I Feel Bad and Netflix’s Russian Doll. She’s also currently co-hosting and executive producing the NBC series Making It, so if she isn’t emailing you back, just know she’s really, really busy.