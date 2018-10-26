Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa to Star in Fox Animated Comedy

Photo: Getty Images

Fox has a new animated comedy series in the works with some pretty big names attached. The network announced today that it’s ordered 13 episodes of a series produced by Amy Poehler and writers Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons, The Carmichael Show) titled Duncanville, which will feature Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa. The show will center on a Duncan, “a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends.” Poehler will voice two characters — Duncan as well as his “high-strung” mom Annie, “who is constantly trying to prevent her son from ruining his life.” Duncanville will premiere on Fox sometime during the 2019–2020 season. In addition to Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, Dave Becky is credited as an executive producer on the series.

Aside from Duncanville, Poehler is also executive-producing a show in development starring Riki Lindhome titled Tails, which was reported earlier this month.