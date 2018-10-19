Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Amy Schumer has never been coy about her opinions (e.g. she was recently arrested at a D.C. protest of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings). But really, what’s the worst that can happen if you’re following in Rihanna’s footsteps? After it was reported that the “Love On The Brain” singer declined an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick (and by extension, all players who protest racial injustice), Schumer took to social media to urge Maroon 5 — the band that accepted the NFL’s Super Bowl invite — to back out of the performance. “Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?” she posted to Instagram on Friday. “I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did.”

But in case you were ready to criticize Schumer for risking someone else’s bottom line instead of her own, she also explained that she will reject working on any Super Bowl spots. “I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got,” she wrote. Schumer added, “I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color.”