Amy Winehouse Biopic in the Works to Go Along With That Hologram

Amy Winehouse. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

If you’re not satisfied with the Amy Winehouse hologram, don’t you worry, there’ll be another fake Amy on the big screen soon. Winehouse’s family has signed a deal to authorize an Amy biopic, The Guardian reports, days after signing off on a hologram of the late singer to tour in 2019. Lily Allen’s mother, Alison Owen (Saving Mr. Banks, Suffragette), and Debra Hayward will produce; Kinky Boots writer Geoff Deane will adapt Amy’s life story for the film. Like the hologram tour, proceeds from the film will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports young people suffering from addiction. So far, there’s no actress attached to play Amy, and her father, Mitch, has shot down the idea that Lady Gaga is in the running, wishing instead for an “unknown, young, English — London, cockney,” who resembles her. “What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was … the funny, brilliant, charming, and horrible person that she was,” he reportedly tells the Sun. Sounds like a job for her hologram!