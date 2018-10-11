We’re Getting an Amy Winehouse Hologram Because There Weren’t Enough Bad Ideas

Amy. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Amy Winehouse is going to be resurrected as a hologram, her father has announced to Reuters. Her hologram will be trotted out for a 2019 tour for all the world to watch in horror; she’ll be projected onstage in front of a live band and the hologram will be synced up with the vocals from her records. The whole thing is being produced by the same company behind the not-so-creepy Roy Orbinson hologram, so maybe there’s still hope this won’t be a total disaster. (Still, did Amy teach us nothing?!) According to Mitch Winehouse, all proceeds from the tour will be donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which serves young people suffering from addiction. (Winehouse died at 27 in 2011 after a public battle with substance abuse.) “Fans have been clamoring for something new from Amy, but really there isn’t anything new in terms of music,” he tells Reuters. “We felt this would be a tremendous way for Amy both to revisit her fans through a hologram, and also an incredible way to raise money for our foundation.”