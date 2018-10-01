Ansel Elgort Will Play Tony in Spielberg’s West Side Story

Tonight, tonight, the baby drives tonight! Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Something’s coming, and that something is … Ansel Elgort? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-slash-DJ-slash-frequent user of the Instagram stories feature has nabbed the lead role of Tony in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which Tony Kushner is adapting. Elgort can sing (he was a Stagedoor kid), but still, considering Spielberg’s extensive casting search, it’s a surprise he didn’t go with more of an unknown. According to THR, the film’s set to start production in the summer of 2019. Now, give us a good Maria!