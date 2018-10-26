Photo: ANTONY-JONES/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOU

What a day for the legacy of Jane Austen! First there was the news that Clueless, an adaptation of her novel Emma, is being remade, and now according to The Hollywood Reporter Anya Taylor-Joy will star in an another adaptation of that story. Gwyneth Paltrow famous starred in the 1996 film, which follows a socialite named Emma who just loves to meddle in other people’s lives by playing matchmaker. But of course, it’s that busy body behavior that might jeopardize her own chances at finding love. Autumn de Wilde will make her feature film directing debut on the project, which will have a script by Eleanor Catton, who won the Man Booker Prize in 2013 for her novel The Luminaries.