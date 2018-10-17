Good luck finding a Margaret! Photo: Dell

Kelly Fremon Craig, who filled The Edge of Seventeen will all those specific teen feelings, has won the chance to adapt one of — if not the biggest — classic YA novels. According to Deadline, Fremon Craig will write and direct an adaptation of Judy Blume’s coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, which James L. Brooks will produce (Brooks also produced The Edge of Seventeen). Blume wrote Are You There God? in 1970 and has since turned down many offers to adapt it into a film, but tweeted in August that she was considering changing her opinion. That inspired Fremon Craig to reach out, and she “wrote a long and passionate email to her, telling her what her books meant to me, particularly Margaret, how it came along at a time when I needed it most,” she told Deadline. Soon after, she and Brooks met with Blume, sold her on the idea, and started discussing ideas for a film. “What I’m going to need is a great 12-year-old actress to play Margaret,” Fremon Craig added. Can Hailee Steinfeld still convincingly play teen?