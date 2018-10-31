Ariana Grande is something of a ghost whisperer, in that she once encountered demonic beings and whispered to them, “We apologize. We didn’t mean to disrupt your peace,” as they had so clearly done to hers. So when she and James Corden were just driving aimlessly, of course she directed them to the worst evil of mankind: escape rooms. As Ari, an apparent professional escape artist, can attest, these challenges are not typically spooky, just a bit panicky. What they instead entered is “one of the seven gates to Hell,” Ari can only conclude. And curse that cursed place she most certainly does (looking at that “bitch” of a ghost lady who gave Ari a fright), only for the room to have its revenge. Our poor Ari honest to god gets literally knocked out, falling and injuring her hand. Which is why you don’t mess with the spirits, y’all.

Related