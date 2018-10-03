Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,

In Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh’s detective Hercule Poirot had to solve a homicide on a train. In the the upcoming remake of Death on the Nile, he will be tasked with another whodunit, but he’ll have to crack the case without getting distracted by his tall and attractive co-stars, Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot. Gadot joined the film last week and Variety reported today that Hammer is also now part of the continuing chronicles Poirot, which is already a comedically attractive update of the 1978 original (based on the book by Agatha Christie). That movie, about a murder that results from a love triangle gone bad, featured an impressive ensemble that included Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, Jack Warden, and more. If this adaptation, which, like Express, will be directed by Branagh, is starting out with Hammer and Gadot, the average height and skin care budget of the whole assembled cast will boggle the mind.