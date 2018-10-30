Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR

If you have access to a mansion full of artifacts from someone’s historically-awesome music career, you’re basically honor bound to call Ava DuVernay and see what she wants to do with it. According to Variety, the Selma director, currently working on Central Park Five for Netflix, will therefore be helming a multi-part official Prince documentary at some point in the future.

The film will reportedly be made with the “full cooperation of the late artist’s estate,” providing access to “interviews, archival footage and photos.” DuVernay made her feature debut with 2008’s This Is The Life, a music documentary exploring L.A.’s alternative hip hop scene in the 1990s, so it seems completely fine to get our hopes completely up about this one.

