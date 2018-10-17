Quiz: Can You Guess the Beautiful Boy Music Cue?

Which muted ‘70s rock song plays over this moment?
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Reviews for Beautiful Boy have so far been fairly mixed, but there are two things critics can agree on about Felix Van Groeningen’s addiction drama: (1) As Steve Carell’s meth-addled son, Timothée Chalamet turns in another heart-wrenching performance, and (2) the film features some of the most on-the-nose needle drops since Suicide Squad. (And yes, this is perhaps the first and only time Beautiful Boy has been mentioned in the same sentence as Suicide Squad.) To celebrate the film’s healthy opening in limited release this past weekend, which may have reinvigorated its Oscar hopes after a muted festival reception, we’ve put together this quiz. We’ll give you a moment from the movie, you guess which high-profile song Van Groeningen shelled out the cash to soundtrack it with. Close your eyes, have no fear, the monster’s gone, this quiz is here!
Can You Guess the Beautiful Boy Music Cue?
We'll give you the scene. You give us the song.
Correct! Mogwai's music has also appeared in C.S.I., Skins, and Equals.
Sorry, it's actually an instrumental track by the Scottish band Mogwai.
Correct! As House proved, nothing says "medical research" like Massive Attack.
Nope: "Protection." As House proved, nothing says "medical research" like Massive Attack.
Correct, it's this rousing track from Nevermind.
Sorry, it was actually Nirvana!
That's right. Nothing unites boomers and their millennial offspring like Bowie.
Good guess, but it was actually Bowie.
Yes! You picked the right short-lived '70s rocker.
Different short-lived '70s act: This one was Tim Buckley.
Correct! (The theme for this one was "songs I also listened to in college.")
Sorry, it was Sigur Ros. (The theme for this one was "songs I also listened to in college.")
Correct! (This one wasn't really on-the-nose.)
Nope, it was Pan Sonic. (This one wasn't really on-the-nose.)
Correct. It's the title of the movie!
Sorry, this is the moment that "Beautiful Boy" plays in Beautiful Boy.
Congrats, you picked the right classic-rock staple!
Sorry, you picked the wrong classic-rock staple. It's "Heart of Gold."
Correct! This is one of the few contemporary songs in the film.
Sorry! It was Zola Jesus, one of the few contemporary artists on the soundtrack.
Correct! Aphex Twin: your go-to band to soundtrack emotional trauma.
Sorry, it was actually the mournful piano of Aphex Twin.
Correct! Beautiful Boy uses Perry Como's version.
Nope, it was actually Perry Como's version of "Sunrise, Sunset."
Correct! The Polish composer's Symphony No. 3 has also been used in The Sopranos, The Tree of Life, and, yes, Suicide Squad. We've come full circle!
Sorry, it was actually Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, which has also been used in The Sopranos, The Tree of Life, and, yes, Suicide Squad. We've come full circle!