Quiz: Can You Guess the Beautiful Boy Music Cue?

Which muted ‘70s rock song plays over this moment? Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Reviews for Beautiful Boy have so far been fairly mixed, but there are two things critics can agree on about Felix Van Groeningen’s addiction drama: (1) As Steve Carell’s meth-addled son, Timothée Chalamet turns in another heart-wrenching performance, and (2) the film features some of the most on-the-nose needle drops since Suicide Squad. (And yes, this is perhaps the first and only time Beautiful Boy has been mentioned in the same sentence as Suicide Squad.) To celebrate the film’s healthy opening in limited release this past weekend, which may have reinvigorated its Oscar hopes after a muted festival reception, we’ve put together this quiz. We’ll give you a moment from the movie, you guess which high-profile song Van Groeningen shelled out the cash to soundtrack it with. Close your eyes, have no fear, the monster’s gone, this quiz is here!