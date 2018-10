Netflix knows you want romance, and boy is it here to provide. In the streaming network’s new film Been So Long, adapted from the stage musical, Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel stars as Simone, a single mother who falls for a stranger named Raymond (Arinzé Kene) on a night out in Camden. Directed by Tinge Krishnan, Been So Long comes with music and swooning and moody lighting aplenty. It will premiere on Netflix on October 26.

