Ben Affleck Posts Statement Saying He’s Finished His Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck has completed his rehab stay. According to a statement posted to his Instagram on Thursday, Affleck completed a 40-day inpatient program, and will remain in outpatient care. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he wrote.

Affleck entered rehab in August after an intervention from Jennifer Garner, from whom is is separated. (On the way, they made a memorable stop at a Jack in the Box.) It was Affleck’s third time in rehab, after stints in 2001 and as spring 2017. Last month, his brother Casey said he was “recovering and seems to be doing well.”