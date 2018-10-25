7 Essential Fall Books by and About Women Who Rock

Tina Turner’s personal life has sometimes overshadowed her career, but she reclaims that narrative in her new memoir. Opening with her surprise marriage at 73 to longtime boyfriend Erwin Bach in 2013, Turner uses the happy moment to illustrate and recast darker times past. “I was married to Ike Turner, but I was never a bride,” she writes, recounting their famously turbulent years. Brave and wry, she shares it all, from her small-town Tennessee childhood to her stunning success, that notorious marriage, and the more recent suicide of her son Craig. “I’ll be honest with you,” she writes. “I’m certainly trying to be honest with myself.”