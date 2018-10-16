7 New Paperbacks You Should Read This October

No October book release could be scarier. The Handmaid’s Tale may have a more horrific dystopian vision, but Leni Zumas’s novel about five women living in an America where abortion is illegal is a premise that’s so imminently possible it’s frightening. Red Clocks is a book of fear and despair, but it is also a lovely portrayal of five women with their own goals and dreams. It dares us to imagine how powerful we could be if we worked together to help each other.