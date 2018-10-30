Beyoncé Dresses As Toni Braxton for Halloween As Only Beyoncé Can Do

“He wasn’t man enough for me!” Photo: Beyonce via Instagram

Sure it seemed like Hallo-weekend just ended, but Beyoncé has decided that we shall Halloween a little more. Press play on the ultimate Auntie Hits™ “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and “Another Sad Love Song.” In a series of Instagrams posted Tuesday afternoon, Queen Bey revealed her Halloween costume, posing as another R&B legend, Toni Braxton. “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops,” Beyoncé captioned. “Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

Kings and Queens, take a break from the scary and spooky to behold: Beyoncé as Phoni Braxton:

Bey has a storied history of posing as musical icons for Halloween, including Salt-N-Pepa, Janet and Michael Jackson, and Lil’ Kim.