Enjoy Maya Rudolph Singing Big Mouth’s Very Explicit Song About Body Acceptance

Sure, the Star Is Born soundtrack is out today, but if you need a song to dance along to, consider the disco jams of the Hormone Monstress. In the delightful second season of Big Mouth, Maya Rudolph’s living embodiment of puberty gifts the world this ode to boobs, butts, and bodies of all forms when the show’s teenage girls visit a spa. The video is full of very explicit cartoon nudity, so maybe don’t watch it at work. Also, be aware that Rudolph’s pronunciation of “cornucopia” that somehow has 15 extra syllables will get stuck in your head.

