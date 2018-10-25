Bill Burr’s Animated Series F Is for Family Returns to Netflix Next Month

F Is for Family. Photo: Netflix

Bill Burr and Michael Price’s animated comedy series that’s definitely not for children, F Is for Family, just got a premiere date on Netflix. Renewed for a third season last year just a month after season two premiered, the ’70s-set show features the voices of Burr alongside Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, and more — plus, executive producer Vince Vaughn has joined the cast this season as “legendary Air Force fighter pilot” Colonel Chet Stevenson, Frank Murphy’s (Burr) new neighbor. Check out a promo for the new season below, which debuts on Netflix a week after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 30.