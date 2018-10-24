Bill Cosby’s Appeal for a New Trial Dismissed by Judge

Cosby. Photo: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Bill Cosby’s bid for a new trial was rejected by a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday. According to the New York Times, Judge Steven T. O’Neill dismissed the bid and told Cosby’s team they could redirect it to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. “The court has determined that no hearing or argument is required on the issues raised,” the judge wrote in the order. Judge O’Neill sentenced Cosby to three to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April.

Cosby’s former attorney Joseph P. Green asked for a new trial, on the basis that “the prosecution had not proved the assault took place within a 12-year statute of limitations,” and that a tape recording used as evidence had been tampered with. The lawyer also asked for Cosby’s sentence to be reconsidered because he is 81 and legally blind. On Tuesday, Camille Cosby released a statement calling the judge “corrupt.”