Ryan Coogler to Write and Direct Black Panther 2 and the World Is Right Again

In good news you really needed today, Disney has finally locked down Ryan Coogler to write and direct Black Panther 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coogler’s billion-dollar baby obviously had Disney keen on keeping the director and his team onboard for the inevitable sequel, but THR says Coogler didn’t feel rushed to recommit, “which occurred under the radar some time ago.” So it sounds like he’s probably been backstroking in superhero dollars for a while already. Sources tell the trade that writing will begin in 2019 and production will start either later next year or early 2020. But none of that is carved in stone, and with Coogler’s critical record, it’s best to just be patient and let the man deliver when he’s ready to.