Mariah Carey Will Have Blood Orange and Slick Rick On Her New Album

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The holiday season is almost upon us and with it shall come a brand new Mariah Carey album. But, as is tradition, you can open one tiny present early, and that present is the new album’s track list, which Carey released on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The track list also reveals for the first time that Slick Rick and Blood Orange will be appearing alongside Carey on a track called “Giving Me Life”. Other collaborators set to appear on the album are Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna. The album, called Caution, is Carey’s first LP since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse, and it’s expected to be released on November 16th.

#Caution⚠️ out 11/16! Pre-order @ https://t.co/noxGeYiwck

01. GTFO

02. With You

03. Caution

04. A No No

05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign

06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange

07. One Mo' Gen

08. 8th Grade

09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna

10. Portrait

THANK YOU LAMBS! pic.twitter.com/XaGiuMujfr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018