Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

At New York Comic Con 2018 Friday, Boy Meets World fans were treated to a panel featuring Cory, Topanga, and Eric (a.k.a. Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle, respectively) in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary. Although the crew hasn’t worked together since the revival Girl Meets World was canceled last year, we may be seeing those familiar faces back on our screens soon. After answering a fan question about his career in voice-over, Friedle vaguely mentioned a new project he’s working on with Fishel (can it please be called Friedle & Fishel?) “The stars aligned perfectly to come back and be on camera again, so I’m slowly starting that again, which is fun,” said Friedle. “We’re getting back on track, and Danielle and I are actually, looks like, maybe doing something in the future.”

Mysterious! Fishel chimed in with only slightly more detail: “Yeah, we’ve developed an on-camera show that we are shopping currently.” Whatever it is, the Boy Meets World fandom (by which we mean vulture.com) confirms they will definitely watch it.

Since finishing Boy Meets World, the trio discussed their varied careers which included voice-over acting (Will), attending college (Danielle), and eating a lot of Fiber One (Ben), and, of course, coming back to work on Girl Meets World. But it may not be the only revival we see. After one fan expressed disappointment at the lack of Cory-Topanga-Eric action in the Disney Channel iteration and joked that they could always do “Grandma and Grandpa Meets World,” Savage had this to say: “I think that some people have wanted a show about Cory and Topanga and Eric now. Which we could still do.” So, class … not dismissed?