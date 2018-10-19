Britney Spears Announces Another Vegas Residency Without Speaking a Word

Photo: YouTube

Fans were hyped to hear that Britney Spears would be making a special announcement on The Ellen Show’s YouTube channel Thursday evening. And she did! Well, in her way. She didn’t actually say anything. Instead Mario Lopez introduced her, there was a light show that lasted several minutes during which basically all her songs were played, and then she sprung from the Earth like a perky little prairie dog. She then waved, walked down some stairs, signed a couple of autographs, proceeded down a red carpet without stopping, got in a car and left. And that was how Britney Spears announced her new Las Vegas residency show Domination, set to launch at Park Theater at Park MGM in February of 2019. Tickets will go on sale next Friday.