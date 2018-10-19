Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You know our bitch is gonna work for her $500,000 per show payday! Britney Spears, whose new Las Vegas residency Domination will launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM in February, will apparently be switching up the theme of the show a bit to usher in this creative era. Per TMZ, Spears will be gravitating towards an “urban, street, hip-hop vibe” with Domination, which will be reflected in everything from the music, wardrobe, choreography, and set design choices. But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean she’ll be eschewing her classic discography in favor of later work: every hit you can imagine will still be played, although there will also be “mixes in between songs and a significant dose of hip-hop.” Translation? Tired: “Everytime.” Wired: “If U Seek Amy.”