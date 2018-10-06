BTS' ARMY is ready and waiting for the Citi Field show #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/ve6dTpU8p8 — billboard (@billboard) October 5, 2018

Unless you’ve camped outside a baseball stadium against the stadium’s specific request for a full work week or more, you have yet to unlock the level of fandom exhibited by the hundreds of BTS Army members currently sleeping in tents outside Queens’ Citi Field ahead of Saturday’s concert. In the video above, Billboard’s Kevan Kenney interviewed fans of the K-Pop group, some of whom have spent close to a week in the elements for the show, BTS’s first stadium concert in the United States. Some people arrived with just an umbrella! They weathered a terrible rainstorm on Tuesday! A few of them might have flown in from South Korea!

And in case you were assuming this level of devotion must be inspired by free or at least available tickets, the answer appears to be no. The show is completely sold out, and Citi Field tweeted that they won’t be handing out wristbands to ticket holders until Saturday morning regardless. On the other hand…have you heard “Fake Love?”

Dear #BTSArmy, we are not allowing fans to camp...Yet you are still on site?! 🤔 Fans are in the lot closest to the train. We share your excitement but we will only start wristbanding floor tickets on Saturday at 8 a.m. https://t.co/QaXjeYi3Z3 pic.twitter.com/8TYmgCXlpv — Citi Field (@CitiField) October 3, 2018

Related