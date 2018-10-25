BTS Release Their First-Ever English Song, With Help From Steve Aoki

BTS. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Good news! That one friend who always swears they can’t get into BTS because of the language barrier can no longer use that excuse. (But, even so, get a new friend.) The K-pop group has dropped their first-ever completely English-language song, “Waste It on Me,” with Steve Aoki. It’s their third collaboration with the DJ, following last year’s “Mic Drop” and this year’s “The Truth Untold” and comes just days after group leader RM surprise released his latest solo project. And while “Waste It on Me” doesn’t technically feature all seven members — only RM, Jungkook, and Jimin rap and sing, and all three have writing credits — it’s unmistakably BTS’s signature high-energy, ultramelodic Big Pop. In other words, prepare for total world domination.