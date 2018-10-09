In Busy Philipps’s memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, she tells a story about being assaulted by James Franco on the set of Freaks of Geeks, where he grabbed her after she hit him in the chest for a scene, “screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’” and threw her on the ground. Philipps had told the story before on Watch What Happens Live, but returning to the show last night, she expressed frustration over the way the story got picked up again and overshadowed the rest of her press tour. Busy explained that Franco had apologized to her in the past, though the two aren’t in contact now, and she hasn’t heard from him recently. “It really bummed me out because I felt like, I’m a woman in this industry who wrote a very personal book about my experiences in life and in this industry,” Philipps said, “and the headlines were all about a man. I was like, that was my point the whole time.” She also addressed the reaction to the story in an Instagram post, writing that “my book is 308 pages, not one paragraph,” and that “James and I have talked about it over the years. At one point he apologized to me.”