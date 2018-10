MY SINGLE “MONEY” WILL BE OUT THIS THURSDAY 12:30pm pic.twitter.com/dlEqtY8Wx1 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2018

First of all, GASP. Second of all, Cardi B announced Monday that her upcoming song “Money,” the first new solo music since her debut album Invasion of Privacy arrived in April, would drop Thursday at exactly 12:30 pm. Third, anyone who ever predicted Cardi would only get fifteen minutes of fame drastically underestimated how long it takes to put on that many opulent watches. She’s wearing like 37 opulent watches!