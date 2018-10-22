[Whispers] Cardi B Is the ASMRtist We Deserve

[Deep breath] [leans into mic] [smacks lips] [whispers] ASMR superfan Cardi B has created her very own ASMR video, hereby putting all other ASMRtists out of business. [Whispers] If you have yet to experience the tingles — more scientifically known as autonomous sensory meridian response — sit back, relax, and allow Cardi to be your trigger. [Whispers] Experience her emit the softest okurrr! ever uttered on record. [Whispers] Behold her nuzzle up against a rug, play around with children’s toys, and violate the hell out of those microphones. [Whispers] You’ll have never felt more alive but also so so so so sleepy at the same time. [zzZzz]

