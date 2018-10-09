Cardi B Defends Fighting Nicki Minaj at NYFW

Cardi B. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Cardi B has spoken out only once about her public smackdown with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week, writing on Instagram hours after she allegedly threw her shoe at Minaj saying she did it because Minaj insulted her parenting. In Cardi’s new W cover story, she’s doubling down on that reason. Cardi stands by the fact that she thought the two rivals had made their peace after past tension, only to find out Nicki had liked an Instagram comment badmouthing her mothering (which Minaj denies doing). “For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going,” she says. “I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass fucking mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment?” Cardi adds that she’s unbothered over criticism that she should’ve behaved more civil at a fashion event. To her mind, she saw an opening and took it: “So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”