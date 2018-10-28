Cate Blanchett Inspired Hugs at the Britannia Awards

Photo: Presley Ann/WireImage,

Cate Blanchett just doesn’t understand why we all can’t just get along. While being recognized by BAFTA-LA in Beverly Hills on Friday night, the two-time Oscar winner implored the assembled crowd to put their differences aside and hug it out. “The black, the white, the blue, the red, it’s just like, Oh my God, when are you just going to get on with the fact that we’re all different, embrace that difference and just move forward? It’s so boring!” the Ocean’s 8 star said. “We’ve got to acknowledge that we’re all fucked up, and we all need forgiveness.” Then, the star of Carol instructed the crowd to “turn around and give the person beside you a hug,” and according to The Hollywood Reporter, they obeyed. Thus confirming that all America needs to heal its political divide is gravitas.