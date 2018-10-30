Cate Blanchett to Grace American Television With FX Series Mrs. America

Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett already spends 80 percent of her time on the Oscar trail, and now she’s going to add an Emmys For Your Consideration run, too. FX announced today that Blanchett will make her American television debut in Mrs. America, a limited series about the true story to get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified. The actress will play conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly, who opposed the ERA and helped defeat it. According to the release, “the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape,” and it will also incorporate figures like Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus, so this cast will potentially be insane. Mrs. America is created and will be written by Emmy winner Dahvi Waller, who previously worked on Mad Men.