Do you like apples? Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

If you woke up to the soft hum — okay, loud rumble — of “Sweet Caroline” this morning, here’s why: The Boston Red Sox won the World Series last night in Game 5. It’s been five long years since the Sox won the World Series last — five years since you’ve had to see Boston celebrities get way too excited about something. Good news for everyone who loves Boston, the most overrepresented city in cinema history, but bad news for Dodgers fans, including noted Dodgers supporter Annette Bening, and everyone who thinks Boston needs a slice of humble pie! And for everyone who just really likes Everybody Wants Some!! (get that movie back on Amazon Prime, pronto.)

Spotted at the game: a lot of West Coast Bostonians. Newly (officially) divorced Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were at the game, plus Matt Damon, and Lil Wayne. Summer crush Andy García, Jason Bateman, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, and the Born-ed Star herself Lady Gaga were there supporting the Dodgers.