Last week, radio host Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West were meant to have a live interview for a TimesTalk on mental illness. That interview, however, was abruptly canceled just two days prior with Charlamagne saying it was his decision to scrap the interview because “to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive.” Charlamagne has now elaborated that point to Stephen Colbert, saying he doesn’t think it’s right for anyone to discuss mental health with Kanye when Kanye is no longer taking his medication for bipolar disorder, which Kanye said he was when they previously spoke on the subject earlier this year. “I think he needs to figure that out,” Charlamagne says. The decision to ax the interview came two days after Kanye met with Trump claiming to be misdiagnosed; Charlamagne then called Kanye’s people to inform them the interview was no longer happening and says they were “relieved,” but also made him break the news to Kanye himself. According to Charlamagne, Kanye’s trip to Uganda wasn’t the reason for the cancellation.

