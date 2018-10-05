Pop Wunderkinds Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Party Like It’s 1999 on New Song

Guess how old they were in 1999. Photo: Getty Images

Imagine the Now That’s What I Call Music! ’90s editions synthesized into one track and, boom (clap!), you’ve got pop time travelers Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s new song, “1999.” Like the spiritual successor to the Prince original, it waxes nostalgic about the better days, when Eminem was good, “Baby One More Time” ruled our lives, MTV mattered, and thirsting for Jonathan Taylor Thomas was completely acceptable (still is, no judgement) — a time Troye Sivan absolutely does not remember because he was 4 years old in 1999. Dig your own grave accordingly.