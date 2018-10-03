Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have been through a lot between seasons five and six — weathering a whole cancellation and rescue of their show by an entirely different network — and now they will have to absorb another blow. Chelsea Peretti tweeted today that she won’t be appearing in all of the upcoming season, the show’s first at NBC, and gave fans a sort of half-farewell and thank you for all their love and support over the years. While Peretti says this isn’t necessarily her forever-good-bye, it sure sounds emotional for a see you later.
Series co-creator Dan Goor shared some kind words about Peretti on Twitter, making it all feel very much like a true good-bye to Gina!