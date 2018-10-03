Peretti. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have been through a lot between seasons five and six — weathering a whole cancellation and rescue of their show by an entirely different network — and now they will have to absorb another blow. Chelsea Peretti tweeted today that she won’t be appearing in all of the upcoming season, the show’s first at NBC, and gave fans a sort of half-farewell and thank you for all their love and support over the years. While Peretti says this isn’t necessarily her forever-good-bye, it sure sounds emotional for a see you later.

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. ❤️💯It is hard for me to know exactly what to say. Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about Shameless (I bolded the extra relevant parts in her quote below): — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

Series co-creator Dan Goor shared some kind words about Peretti on Twitter, making it all feel very much like a true good-bye to Gina!

Here's my statement about the incredibly amazing @chelseaperetti. pic.twitter.com/OZAuEU7DSc — Dan Goor (@djgoor) October 3, 2018