Serving up the lewks. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Meanwhile, all of Vulture’s cat parents can barely get their felines to use litter boxes in a functional manner. As alerted to us by IndieWire, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s iconic Salem the Cat — rudely only identified as “cat” by Getty Images — must actually possess some kind of satanic power, as that’s the only reasonable explanation why this handsome fella walked the red carpet at the show’s premiere with zero instances of bad behavior. No collar. No trails of mice. No trainer yelling work for the kibble! from afar. Consider his Best Supporting Actor Emmys campaign officially a-go.

Legit “the cat’s pajamas.” Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images