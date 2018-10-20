Chris Pine Knows You’re Talking About His Penis, Baby!

2018’s Hollywood Chris Phallic Watch went from “moderate” to “extreme” at last month’s Toronto Film Festival, when Chris Pine, god bless ‘em, dazzled Outlaw King viewers with some full-frontal nudity — and we mean full-frontal nudity. Such important matters were brought up when Pine swung by yesterday’s The Graham Norton Show, especially since fellow guest Sally Field seemed, hmmm, particularly pleased by such a fact. “There’s a scene in the film where I bare the full monty,” Pine explained. “That seemed to get a lot of attention.” Well, what exactly are we dealing with here, the front or the back of Pine’s cone? “It’s both, man. Different strokes for different folks, as it were.” He also doesn’t mind all of your fawning, horny tweets. “They’re funny,” Pine insisted, “they’re ‘effin brutal.” Go forth with ye olde thirst!

