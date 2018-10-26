Chris Rock to Direct Kevin Hart in a Comedy About a Messy Divorce

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. Photo: Getty Images

An upcoming movie will boast two big comedians on either side of the camera, with Chris Rock directing and Kevin Hart starring. According to Deadline, Rock is in negotiations to direct Hart in a film titled Co-Parenting, which is written by Black-ish’s Yamara Taylor and will be produced by Will Packer. The movie is based on an idea by Rock and Hart, and follows “a stay at home dad who raises the kids while his star CEO wife serves as the breadwinner. The man finds himself in emotional and public turmoil when his wife kicks him to the curb, and they engage in a bitter divorce and custody battle.”

Packer and Hart previously worked together on the movie Night School, which premiered last month, while Rock released his most recent stand-up special on Netflix earlier this year and will also star in the upcoming fourth season of FX’s Fargo.