A Clueless Remake Is Reportedly Being Made As If We Needed One

The movie that taught you everywhere in Los Angeles is just 20 minutes away and had you thinking “Wait, is it not weird to date my stepbrother?” is getting a remake. Deadline reports that a new Clueless is in early development at Paramount, and GLOW writer Marquita Robinson is attached to handle the script with Tracy Oliver, who wrote Girls Trip, onboard to produce. Since this is very early reporting, there’s no word yet if Alicia Silverstone or Jeremy Sisto or Donald Faison will be involved in some way. The Off Broadway Clueless musical will also be starting previews in November, so we are really rich in Clueless content right now.