According to a Wall Street Journal report published earlier this week, more people than you’d think have taken to sprinkling their loved one’s cremated remains in Disneyland and Walt Disney World, focusing more on their deceased relative’s love for the Happiest Place on Earth and less on the fact that park employees have to then vacuum those ashes up and put them right in the garbage.

So it’s probably time to rethink your plans for sifting your great uncle’s cremains throughout the Haunted Mansion (According to WSJ, “The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it that it’s not even funny.”) but if you’re already in Florida with a full urn, the Late Show begs of you: at least take it over to Busch Gardens. They’re way more into this kind of thing.