Colbert Thanks Pat Robertson for His Understanding

Tonight The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tackled a day of dark and twisted news with a surprising amount of grace. Especially towards Pat Robertson, who was in the news today for saying that the possible murder of Jamal Khashoggi was not as important as preserving arms deals with Saudi Arabia. For this, Colbert offered his thanks to the former Baptist minister for reminding us all about that most important of Christian values: one man’s death is meaningless! We have to priorities the deals! Meanwhile, in lighter news, there was a fight at the White House, but thankfully it doesn’t appear to have affected any arms deals.

